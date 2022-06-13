Strong High pressure will continue to give us well above normal high temperatures with afternoon readings Tuesday near 101. There is a Heat Advisory for the entire CSRA as heat index values will be around 105-110. It’s looking like there could be some afternoon relief in the form of showers and thunderstorms as a weak disturbance will move into SC/GA from the north. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk of severe weather for tomorrow afternoon. The biggest threat would be brief heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. This is something we’ll be tracking…along with the heat

Vipir 6 Alert Day for Tuesday and Wednesday

Vipir 6 Alert for extreme heat for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heat Index Values will range from 108 to 112°.

Daytime highs will be close to record levels

Tracking scattered late day storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Warm. Lows in the upper 70s and a 20% chance of an evening storm.

VIPIR 6 ALERT Tuesday: Partly cloudy Hot and humid High: 101 with heat index values near 108-112. Scattered late day thunderstorms. 30% chance of late day showers/storms.

VIPIR 6 ALERT Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot with high humidity and a 30% chance of afternoon storms. High: near 100 with heat index values around 108-112.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 20% chance of late day thunderstorms. High:Upper 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 20% chance of late day thunderstorms. High: Upper 90s.