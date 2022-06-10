We’ll see at least a chance of some late day storms for your Saturday, not a washout, but some across the CSRA will see some much needed rain. Low pressure will ride a front that will stall out over the area, as the Low crosses over us, expect showers and a few thunderstorms to fire up. Once that system moves out, High pressure moves in and we’ll start our warming trend Sunday through much of next week.

Its looking like we’ll see the hottest temperatures in a long time next week as daytime Highs will reach 98 to 100 degrees with the Heat Index (Temperatures combined with the Humidity) making it feel like 105 to 110 degrees. Vipir 6 Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday as we could see a heat index of 110 to 112 degrees. I do think we’ll see a better chance of late day showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday which would help ease the heat in the late afternoon. We’ll be keeping a close eye on things as we move into the weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 68

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 93 Rain chance: 30%

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Only isolated showers possible. High: 96 Rain chance: 20%

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 98 Heat Index: 105 degrees.