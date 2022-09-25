Enjoy some lovely temperatures the next few days as we’ll see a cold front move through by late Monday. Partly cloudy skies with Highs upper 80s Monday to Upper 70s by Wednesday.

Vipir 6 Alert Days posted for Thursday through Saturday as we’ll be tracking the effect of Tropical Storm Ian. Ian is expected to be come a Hurricane by late Monday and move into the Gulf of Mexico. My thinking this Sunday evening is that Ian will move through Florida, into the southeast by Thursday. We could see periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes by the end of the work week into Saturday. Again, this is highly dependent on the track of Ian. Be sure to stay close to WJBF, NewsChannel 6 for the very latest on this changing forecast.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Fair. Low; 59

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 89

Monday night: Clear. Low: 53

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 83