We’ll go from spring to winter the next few days as we enjoyed the 80s a few days ago to Lows Sunday morning in the 20s! In between, the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Check out the video for my latest forecast.

Vipir 6 Alert Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Some with heavy rain and gusty winds, mostly southern CSRA with more widespread rain toward sunrise. Low: 53 Rain chance 50%

Vipir 6 Alert Day Thursday: Morning showers and isolated thunderstorms ending by noon, otherwise cloudy and cool. Highs 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer, showers developing late. High: 70 Rain chance: 50%

Vipir 6 Alert Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms developing by midnight. Some storms with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. Storms ending by midday then sunny, breezy and cooler. High 60 Rain chance 80%

Vipir 6 Alert Sunday: Cold morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. Sunny and cool. High 57.