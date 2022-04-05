I hope you and your family are doing ok after today’s wicked severe weather with the most Tornado warnings we’ve seen in years across the CSRA. Another day of strong to severe storms likely for Wednesday. I have all the details on the video above so be sure to check the latest forecast. Take a look at the hour by hour FutureCast as you’ll see widespread thunderstorms. We’ll be with you on air, web and social media tomorrow every step of the way for our severe weather.