As if 7:30AM Friday: A Vipir 6 Alert Day is posted for today. Strong storms should enter the area around 3PM and they will last until around 9PM. Until then mostly cloudy skies and warmer and muggier temperatures will still persist. We should get to the mid 80s by noon. We expect to get to 88 today in Augusta, but that depends on how often storms drop rain, as the evaporation will cool off the surrounding area. Skies will clear after 9PM as the system passes by, tonight’s low will be in the mid 60s.

ALERT DAY: Heavy rain is expected with around 1″-2″ across the CSRA. Frequent lightning is also expected along with strong wind gusts of at least 40 MPH. Flooding will be a storm by storm situation, while overall the risk is low for flooding, flash flooding will be possible if storms continue to dump large amounts of rain, in one area consistently. These are likely to pass by quickly, so that is at a lower threat.

Tornadoes and hail are also possible. The SPC has put us in a 15% severe hail risk. Severe hail is classified as anything larger than a quarter of an inch (0.75″) or about the size of a penny. We do have a high risk for pea sized hail, which isn’t severe, but still could be hazardous. We are also in a 5% tornado risk. This means isolated tornadoes could form, but they will be few in number and intensity.

Stick with us for updates and the latest.