A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been posted for Saturday from midnight until 11am for the potential for severe storms, strong winds, and an isolated tornado. Clearing during the afternoon and staying windy with highs in the 50s to 60s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has also been issued for Sunday morning for the potential for a hard freeze as morning lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Storms Tonight: We expect around 0.75″-1.5″ to fall across the CSRA for tonight as low pressure moves overhead. We are under a slight risk for severe weather, and with the gusts getting as strong as 40 to 50mph, we very well could have smaller pockets of storms with gusts of up to 60 making them severe. We also have a risk for tornados as low pressure helps to add rotation aloft and at the surface.

Sunday Freeze: A freeze watch is in effect for: Burke, Richmond, Barnwell, Bamberg, Columbia, McDuffie, Aiken, Edgefield, Lincoln, McCormick, and Saluda counties. Temperatures can drop into the low to mid 20s across those areas, and with a lot of rain from tonight’s storms, there could be slick roads, with puddles freezing over.