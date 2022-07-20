A rare July cold front will move closer toto the CSRA tomorrow, this will help fire off widespread showers and thunderstorms, some will contain heavy rain and gusty winds.
We’ve posted a Vipir 6 Alert Day for Thursday as I expect possible strong storms to develop by early afternoon
What To Expect
- Mostly cloudy tonight and continued muggy
- Thursday is a Vipir 6 Alert Day as we’ll be tracking showers and thunderstorms, some will be strong to severe with heavy rain and local flooding.
- Friday we are back to late day showers and thunderstorms, humid.
- Saturday and Sunday will be a bit drier and hotter! Highs in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies will be in the middle to upper 90s with only isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Your Vipir 6 Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 73
Vipir 6 Alert Day Thursday: Partly cloudy with thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Some with heavy rain, gusty winds, local flood is possible. High: 90. Rain chance: 80%
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low 90s but humid.
Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy and hotter, isolated late day storm. High: 97 Rain chance: 20%