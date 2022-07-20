A rare July cold front will move closer toto the CSRA tomorrow, this will help fire off widespread showers and thunderstorms, some will contain heavy rain and gusty winds.

We’ve posted a Vipir 6 Alert Day for Thursday as I expect possible strong storms to develop by early afternoon

What To Expect

Mostly cloudy tonight and continued muggy

Thursday is a Vipir 6 Alert Day as we’ll be tracking showers and thunderstorms, some will be strong to severe with heavy rain and local flooding.

Friday we are back to late day showers and thunderstorms, humid.

Saturday and Sunday will be a bit drier and hotter! Highs in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies will be in the middle to upper 90s with only isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Your Vipir 6 Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 73

Vipir 6 Alert Day Thursday: Partly cloudy with thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Some with heavy rain, gusty winds, local flood is possible. High: 90. Rain chance: 80%

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low 90s but humid.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy and hotter, isolated late day storm. High: 97 Rain chance: 20%