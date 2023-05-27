As of 9AM Saturday: It’s a VIPIR 6 alert day! Be aware that conditions today will be rainy, windy and much cooler! A coastal low is pushing moisture into the area throughout the day. Rain will be heavy at times making local flooding a possibility. Along with the rain, it will be windy with gusts up to 40mph. A Lake wind Advisory is in effect for much of the area until 2am Sunday. Unseasonably cool temperatures round out the triple threat of a day not favorable for outdoor plans. Temperatures will be well below average, struggling to make it out of the 50s. The good news? The rest of the holiday weekend is looking much better with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper 70s and just a chance of scattered to isolated rain showers.