A cold front is on the move towards the CSRA, this will give us widespread showers and thunderstorms for tomorrow afternoon. A Vipir 6 Alert day is posted for Friday as a few storms will contain heavy rain, gusty winds and quarter size hail. This will be a fast moving system as the main threat will be from 3P -10P.

Once the front moves through we’ll see breezy and cooler conditions for Saturday, along with a few showers as wrap around moisture from Low pressure to our North will be with us during the day. Mother’s Day Sunday looks lovely as the Low pressure moves away from us and we’ll see pleasant temperatures.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, mild. Low: 66

Vipir 6 Alert Day Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some storms will be strong to severe with heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. High: 88 Rain chance: 70%

Vipir 6 Alert Day Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms through 10PM, becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 57 Rain chance: 50%

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, windy. High: 83 Winds West 15-20 mph. Rain chance: 30%

Mother’s Day Sunday: Sunny. High: 82