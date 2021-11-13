Vipir 6 Alert Day – Freezing Conditions Possible Overnight, Looking Better

As of 5:45PM Saturday- Vipir 6 Alert Day issued for late tonight until tomorrow morning due to the following:

FREEZE WARNING: Wilkes, Taliaferro, Lincoln, McCormick, Edgefield, Saluda from 10PM Saturday to 9AM Sunday. Temperatures will drop below 32 degrees, and possibly into the upper 20s.

FROST ADVISORY: Columbia, McDuffie, Richmond, Warren, Hancock, Glascock, Aiken, Burke, Jenkins, Emanuel, Johnson, Washington, Jefferson, Screven, Barnwell, Allendale, and Bamburg counties from 3AM Sunday to 9AM Sunday. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing, between 33-36 degrees. Frost is possible in the morning.

Protect people, pets, pipes, and plants during times of cold weather!

During the day tomorrow, we will have nice sunny skies and cooler temperatures reaching the low 60s. There is no rain in the forecast for the next several days. Low temperatures will stay in the 30s to start the week but then will climb back up to the 40s by the end of the week. Enjoy the weekend and stay warm!