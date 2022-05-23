Another round of late day thunderstorms on tap for Tuesday. I’m not expecting the widespread coverage that we saw today. Still, do look for some storms with heavy rain and gusty winds. Much of the day we’ll be dry before the storms develop by late afternoon into the evening. Highs will be muggy with upper 80s. Look for a bit drier conditions for Wednesday before a strong cold front moves our way Thursday. Thursday is a Vipir 6 Alert Day for strong storms are expected by late afternoon and evening. These storms will carry us into Friday with some heavy rain Friday. The front will move through and give us improving conditions for the weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Patchy fog, cloudy. Low: 66

Vipir 6 Alert day Tuesday: Morning fog then partly cloudy with scattered late day showers and thunderstorms. Some with heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain chance: 50%

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showers. High: 87 Rain chance: 30%

Vipir 6 Alert Day Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some with heavy rain and gusty winds. High: 86 Rain chance: 70%

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 85 Rain chance: 50 %