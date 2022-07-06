Between the heat and chance of strong storms, we’ve extended the Vipir 6 Alert Day into Thursday. A rare cold front will move into the CSRA tomorrow and stall out over us, this will be the focus for more widespread thunderstorm activity by the afternoon. The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has much of the area under a Slight risk of severe weather. The biggest risk is heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. I’m also expecting hot and humid conditions with a Heat Index of 108-110 degrees by 2p-4p. This will also be the fuel for tomorrow’s storms.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by midnight. Muggy. Low: 74 Rain chance: 40%

Vipir 6 Alert Day Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will contain heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Heat index will be near the danger area with the Feels Like temperatures 108-110. High: 97 Rain chance: 50%

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will contain heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Heat index 105-108. High: 97 Rain chance: 50%