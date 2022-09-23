COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, September 23rd, a report was made to a teacher that a student threatened violence against Greenbrier Middle School.

The school resource officer immediately responded, upon further investigation it was discovered that there was not threat made.

Because this rumor has caused concern, the Greenbrier Middle School staff, as well as the Columbia County School district wanted to reassure the community.

Officials reiterate that threats, even in a joking manner, will not be tolerated.