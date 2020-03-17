VIDEO | Guinness Beer’s message on St. Patty’s Day: “Raise Each Other Up”

(CNN) – Guinness released a minute and a half video message of resilience and care in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day — and in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Check out this inspiring montage….(it’s gonna make you want to share a Guinness with someone!)
As the unofficial beer of the holiday, an estimated 13 million pints of Guinness are typically consumed globally on Saint Patrick’s Day.
Guinness also pledged to donate $500,000 to help communities where they live, work, and celebrate during this difficult time.
Latest Headlines:
- Coronavirus relief package making its way to President’s desk after major hold-up
- Local and national blood donations needed more than ever
- Burke County Sheriff’s Office to hold emergency blood drive
- Golden Apple: Leon DeBerry
- Reed: US military could make all the difference in nation’s battle against COVID-19