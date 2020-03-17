VIDEO | Guinness Beer’s message on St. Patty’s Day: “Raise Each Other Up”

(CNN) – Guinness released a minute and a half video message of resilience and care in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day — and in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out this inspiring montage….(it’s gonna make you want to share a Guinness with someone!)

As the unofficial beer of the holiday, an estimated 13 million pints of Guinness are typically consumed globally on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Guinness also pledged to donate $500,000 to help communities where they live, work, and celebrate during this difficult time.

Latest Headlines: