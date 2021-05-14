Victims identified in shooting on East Telfair Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Neighbors are in disbelief following Thursday’s shooting at Magnolia Court apartment complex.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, 26-year-old Tishaa Moulton and 40-year-old Latoya Oglesby were both shot “multiple times” and pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

RELATED: Two women dead, two others injured after a shooting on East Telfair Street

Several neighbors tells NewsChannel 6 they never worried for their safety while living in the community. One woman often saw one of the victims walking in the neighborhood.

“The shooting really shocked me because I always saw them walking to the store,”Shanesha Thomas says. “She caught the bus with her kids and mom.”

No arrests have been made in the case. In a video posted to Facebook, neighbors can be heard saying they saw a suspect hop a fence and flee the scene. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed this information.

The Magnolia Court apartment complex, which was previously known as River Glen Apartments, was at the center of several crimes in years past. The city spent millions to renovate it in 2019 in hopes of creating a safer environment.

“It was rough. It was very bad, but it hasn’t been since they changed it. That’s why it’s very shocking the shooting happened.”