Victim who was shot at Augusta Commons apartments lives to tell her story

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) –This is Laura Frederick, but everyone knows her as Minnie. Her life took an unexpected turn on April 23, when Edward Taylor, her son’s father, allegedly shot her in the head while she was holding their nine month old son. After three surgeries and months of recovery, Minnie and her family share how her survival broke what they called a ‘domestic violence cycle’.

“She’s here. She’s okay. It’s still a little painful to see her struggling trying to remember stuff,” says her older sister Tawanna Sims.

Doctors told Minnie’s family they needed to start making arrangements because they believed she would not survive the bullet that was once lodged in her brain.

This family first experienced this type of pain when they lost their mother to domestic violence and years later, their grandmother.

“It re-traumatized me but, it also made me in realize that you have to cherish today,” says Minnie’s brother, Issac Lashawn.

Minnie is receiving speech and physical therapy after what happened.

She is still working to make her tongue and brain communicate properly.

So, during our interview her brother stepped in and speak to us.

“Are you able to tell me what this has been like for you?”

“It has been different,” says Minnie.

She says she does not remember much about the night she was shot. The only thing she recalls is hearing the terrors in the cries of her daughters.

“Just them, my babies, that’s it,” she says.

But the one thing this family says they are thankful for is the unity that was birth and nurtured during this life-changing experience.

“I love them. I really love them.”