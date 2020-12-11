Vice President Mike Pence stumps for Georgia Senators in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The White House is putting its weight in Georgia’s Senate races and trying to make a mark in Augusta. Vice President Mike Pence took the stage on the tarmac of Augusta Regional Airport Thursday to stump for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue less than a month before the state’s runoff elections.

“This is the most serious political situation in my lifetime,” Perdue said.

Perdue is facing investigative journalist Jon Ossoff while Loeffler is running against Reverend Raphael Warnock in January’s runoffs.

The gravity of the elections quickly became the focus of Thursday’s event, dubbed a Defend the Majority Rally. The balance of the U.S. Senate is dependent on the outcome of Georgia’s Senate races with the upper chamber currently made up of 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. Two Democrat wins in Georgia would balance the scale and allow Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris to cast the deciding vote for key issues.

“We need the Peach State to defend the majority because the Senate majority runs through Georgia,” Pence said.

Pence’s visit to Augusta came as the White House continued to challenge election results. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin with the goal of invalidating their election results. By the time Pence took the stage in Augusta, Perdue, Loeffler and 17 attorneys general had thrown their support behind the suit.

“We’re going to keep fight until every legal vote is counted. We’re going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified the state’s results on Monday. Though results remained unchanged after being audited and recounted, some Republicans remain hesitant about the election security, which is creating a challenge for Perdue and Loeffler who need all of their supporters to cast a ballot come January.

“We need you to vote Georgia!”