Veterans Service office opens in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — As Columbia County grows, so does its veteran population and the need to serve them. On Monday, the Georgia Department of Veterans Service opened a new office in Grovetown to provide resources to the thousands of veterans living in Columbia, Richmond, McDuffie and Lincoln Counties.

The office was created to give veterans better accessibility to benefits they’re eligible for, including applying for healthcare or loans or obtaining a drivers license.

“If you had a veteran coming through this area who lived in south or north Georgia, and they needed help, they could walk in here and we would do everything we can to assist them,” Mike Roby, the department’s commissioner, explains.

While there’s a veterans service office in Augusta, there’s a growing need to provide these services in Columbia County — an area that borders Fort Gordon and is home to more than 16,000 veterans.

“We think it’ll provide a good service since Fort Gordon is adjacent, and people are getting out of the military,” James Hood, a veteran field service officer, said.

The office opened as hundreds of thousands of service members battle mental health. According to 2019 report by the VA, 17 veterans die by suicide per day.

“We want to do everything we can to help prevent that,” Roby says. “We can help guide them in the right direction and get them in contact with the right people.”

Contact Information

To schedule an appointment at the Veterans Service office, call 706-210-2067

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Address: 5170-B Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown