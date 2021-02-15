Veterans for Clean Water looking for more veterans to volunteer

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – A local group of veterans are making it their mission to provide clean water to the CSRA – and they’re looking for more help.

Formed three years ago, the non-profit Veterans for Clean Water has made huge strides. The group of nearly 40 volunteers takes samples of water from about 20 sites around the area, including the Savannah River. Last year, their efforts expanded by cleaning up more than 600 illegally dumped tires.



“It really can’t be stated strong enough how healing being out on the water is, while they’re cleaning up and giving back to the community. It’s serving, again, like they did in uniform.” said Truck Carlson, Program Director, Veterans for Clean Water.



