Brace for BIG heat and humidity as we move into much of next week with a Vipir 6 Alert Day posted for Tuesday and Wednesday as we could see a heat index of 110-112 degrees. Thats what it would feel like when you combine the temperature with the humidity. The good news is that a late day thunderstorm would cool us off by mid week…something we’ll be watching closely. My thinking is we’ll see a bit of a break by the end of the work work, but only by a few degrees. Be sure to stay close with News Channel 6 as we’ll be tracking this heat over the next several days.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 68

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High: 95 Rain chance 20%

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 70

Monday: Partly cloudy. Hot. High: 98

Vipir 6 Alert Day Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very hot and humid. Heat index near 110 degrees. A chance of late day thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chance 30%