COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A vehicle has caught on fire after a car crash.

According to the Columbia County dispatch, the incident happened just off of Columbia Road.

Dispatch says that first responders are on the scene of a vehicle on fire after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a power pole.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbia County Fire Department, the fire is out, but lines are down in the area.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was involved in a high speed pursuit shortly before crashing into the pole.

Authorities say the roadway is blocked at Washington Road and Columbia Road.

