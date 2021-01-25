Vaccine clinics at local churches aim to tackle vaccine hesitancy in black community

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The CDC states black Americans have been contracting and dying from the coronavirus at rates higher than any other race or ethnic group in the country.

However, when it comes to getting the vaccine research shows black Americans are less likely to get the shot.

Dr. Justin Moore, an epidemiologist at the Medical College of Georgia, said it comes down to a distrust for the medical field in the black community.



” When I’m talking about untrustworthy behavior we’re talking about Henrietta Lacks, we’re talking about the Tuskegee experiments, we’re talking about Jim Crow in the South. A lot of their experiences they’re having to this day where they’re going to see a health care provider and they’re feeling like they’re not heard. They don’t necessarily feel like they’re getting the help they need in the first place,” Moore said.

Pastors and leaders at AU Health are hoping vaccine clinics at local churches will build trust and encourage people in the black community to get the vaccine.



” We’re seeing too many people who are dying without the vaccine and a majority of those individuals are within our community. So, lets get back to a sense of normal by taking the vaccine,” Good Sheppard Baptist Church Rev. Clarence Moore said.

Dr. Moore has worked with a 100 black men of Augusta to provide free COVID testing in the black community. He hopes AU’s partnership with local churches will help break down some of the barriers to the getting the vaccine.



” If you make it easier and you have a relationship with the organization that they already trust then you’re breaking down a lot of barriers and in turn then I’ll think you’ll get a huge uptick in the amount of people who are less hesitant,” Moore said.

AU will have pop-up clinics on Thursday, Jan. 28, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church and Warren Baptist Church, and will offer vaccinations on their health sciences campus on Friday January 29 for those included in Phase 1a.