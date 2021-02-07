Vaccination clinic happening in Barnwell, Aiken

BARNWELL/AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics are taking place in the CSRA.

The City of Barnwell will host its event on Wednesday, February 10 at the Cricket Wireless Plaza on Dunbarton Blvd.

If you are 65 years of age or older and live in Barnwell County, you can register to receive a vaccine by calling 843-876-7227 or going online at MUSC.Co/barnwell.

On Thursday, February 11, Rural Health Services and Aiken Tech will administer vaccinations.

The event is happening from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Windsor Fire Department on Middleton Drive in Windsor.

This is appointment only, too. If you’re in the 1a category can be made by calling the, you can schedule the appointment by calling Rural Health Services at 803-380-7000.

Additional dates/times/locations for future vaccination clinics will be announced based on vaccine availability.

The second dose for the Windsor vaccination clinic will be administered on March 11.