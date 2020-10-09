VA and Forces United host veterans flu clinic

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Today the Charlie Norwood VA partnered with Forces United to host a veterans flu clinic.

Vets got a free flu shot and information on benefits. The VA is holding these flu clinics for veterans who may be homeless, or unable to get to one of the hospitals. However, they are open to all veterans.

“This year in particular because of the pandemic, COVID already puts people at risk for respiratory issues. Flu, flu annually puts people at respiratory issues. You put those two together and people are going to be further compromised,” said Bevery Desalles from Charlie Norwood V.A. Medical Center.

The VA has drive through clinics available on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Uptown VA hospital on Wrightsboro Road from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. They have them on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at both the uptown and downtown hospitals from 6 a.m. – 2 p. m.