USC Aiken to offer free Covid saliva testing

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) — The University of South Carolina Aiken is making getting a Covid test easier and faster. They’ve partnered with Rapid Reliable Testing to offer free Covid saliva tests.



” We’re hoping to get as many people as possible. We’re here for as long as there is volume and people wanting to get tested. If ten people come on the first day that’s fine with us. If 100 or 300 people show up it really just is to benefit the community,” Kevin Bland, head of Rapid Reliable Testing said.



The saliva testing process is also easier for patients who don’t want to deal with a nasal swab.

” This is just saliva, so it’s a lot easier and a lot more comfortable and you can do it inside of your car versus out in the public. You can just park get it done and be on your way in a very short period of time,” Paul Capone, Operations manager of Rapid Reliable Testing said.

Tests are done quickly but the specimen will be sent to a lab and it will take 48 hours to get results.

” The accuracy reports show that is generally that it is either the same or generally more accurate than nasal swabs,” Bland said.

Lab techs recommend to not eat or drink 30 minutes prior to taking the test.

The testing center will open on the USC Aiken campus on Friday November 6.