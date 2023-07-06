GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help locating a woman who went missing on her way to Asheville Wednesday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Molly Anne McKenzie, 53, was last seen around 11:00 a.m. leaving Charing Cross Road in Taylors.

The vehicle McKenzie was driving. (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

McKenzie was driving a red 2011 Ford Escape (SC tag: 432-1MH).

Deputies said she was reportedly going to a relative’s house in Asheville but never arrived. She has not been heard from or seen since.

McKenzie is 5’9″ and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information about McKenize’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (864) 271-5210.