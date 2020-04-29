Updated numbers for Asymptomatic Testing at MedNow

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hundreds of people have been screened at MedNow since they’ve opened their testing center to people who do not show any symptoms.

All four of their locations have been opened for asymptomatic testing since Friday.

This testing is in fact the swab test. It is beyond the questions you get screened for through the online virtual screening.

About 150 tests were done just yesterday from their four testing centers.

They will also be performing antibody testing when that comes available. This test shows if you have been exposed to COVID-19 from back in January, and have now developed immunity. It is a blood test.

CEO of MedNow, Dr. Mark Newton, says, “we’ll start to get a percentage of how many people were positive even thought they had no symptoms, and that will be helpful I think to kind of extrapolate to the entire population and go ‘okay well this is how common this illness is. This is how widespread it is,’ but it is not hospitalizing people.”

MedNow will have some of these results by today. Dr. Newton says he’ll share his findings with NewsChannel 6 when they come in.