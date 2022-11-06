One more warm/humid day for Monday before a weak cold front moves through late Monday night giving us a touch cooler temps for Tuesday. All eyes will be on later in the week, as Low pressure develops in the Atlantic and will move west toward the southeast coast. We’ll be tracking this system as it looks to bring widespread rain into the CSRA by Thursday into early Saturday. We need the rain so this is good news, however there is potential of other concerns with this system…which could be high winds and local flooding. This will be a changing forecast so by sure to stay with News Channel 6 with the latest.

Here’s your Vipir 6 forecast:

Tonight: Clouds with fog likely. Low: 63

Monday: Dense AM fog, then becoming partly cloudy, warm. High: 82

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 74