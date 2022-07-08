We are stuck in a rinse and repeat pattern as it will be unsettled this weekend with showers and thunderstorms developing anytime after 12PM both Saturday and Sunday as a cold front moves our way and stalls our over the CSRA. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather for Saturday. The main threat will be heavy rain and gusty winds with some small hail possible. The heat and humidity will be with us Saturday, however as the front slips to our south on Sunday, we’ll see Highs in the upper 80s.

What To Expect