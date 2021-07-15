University Hospital to open clinic in growing Appling, Harlem area

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) — As Columbia County grows, University Health Care System plans to grow with it. Its leadership recently voted to spend nearly $6 million to build a Prompt Care, Occupational Medicine clinic in the Appling-Harlem area.

“We tailor what type of care that we’re providing to that community to the community,” Scott Ansede, the Chief Operating Officer of University Health Care System, explains. “That’s why this facility is going to be Prompt Care for the residential component. It’s also going to have Occupational Medicine provided as well for the commercial component and businesses that are going to be developed in that area.”

The clinic will be located off Highway 221, just down the road from White Oak Industrial Park, the home of Amazon’s new fulfillment center and Club Car. Construction on the clinic is expected to begin in six months, and will likely be completed in late 2022 or 2023.

Scott Ansede, the Chief Operating Officer of University Health Care System, says Columbia County is investing $11 million to develop Exit 183 off I-20 as it anticipates immense growth.

“If the county is investing in this, we certainly want to be investing with them.”

“As more things develop at White Oak Industrial Park, I think you’re going to see more and more push to develop that area,” Jim Cox, the Chairman of the Columbia County Planning Commission, adds.

Thousands of homes are expected to be built in the areas surrounding the future clinic. Jim Cox, the Chairman of the Columbia County Planning Commission, says there are plans to build “single family homes, multi-family homes, potential hotel spaces, fire stations, shopping, commercial and professional [spaces].”

“This is going to be a Riverwood-style development on steroids,” Cox adds.

By 2050, Columbia County is expected to grow by 100,000 people, Cox says. University Health Care system is prepared to expand its access to care.

“We knew this was the right place to be,” Ansede says.