University Hospital makes their own anti-viral wipes to combat the shortage

AUGUSTA, (WJBF) – With the recent pandemic, medical suppliers haven’t been able to fill orders of disinfectant wipes. The employees at University Hospital wiped away their worries and found a way to make their own.

The wipes come in a plastic bag and they’re made just inside their printing office. These wipes are so strong, they should be used with gloves… Because all it takes is one minute to sterilize a surface.

Diane Stuart is the Manager of the Printing Services Department. It’s no secret that Diane Stuart is a busy woman.

She begins her day printing because well… She’s a printing manager, but there comes a time when the paper goes back up on the shelf.

“We were not being able to get the disinfectant wipes that they needed, so they came over and they brought cloth,” says Stuart.

It is just as easy as cutting paper. Cloth squares fit in a bag ready for the hospital grade disinfectant.

Director of Marketing and Promotions, Rebecca Sylvester, says, “it’s designed to kill bacteria, viruses, fungus, even tuberculosis.”

It is strong enough to kill coronavirus making it dangerous for physical contact.

“We developed stickers to put them on there, so the nurses would know that it was not for patient use or to clean their hands or anything else,” says Sylvester.

The process is fast and efficient. The printing services staff is able to make one thousand wipes in just one day.

“We’ve made over 3 million wipes since it started, and that was full time for probably 3 or 4 weeks. Then we got the inventory that we needed, and after that, we are just doing a fulfillment when the hospital needs them,” says Stuart.

Stuart and her team pours enough solution for the wipes to last up to 90 days before use. If there are no orders from the hospital, they go back to normal duties, like printing posters such as this one.

“It’s just amazing that you know, we can be part of something that keeps people safe and healthy and protected,” says Stuart.