University Health Care System opens new cohort units after surge in COVID-19 patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- University Health Care System is reopening a COVID-19 cohort unit at their main hospital locations. This comes after a recent surge in positive inpatient cases.

As of December 17, 2020 those COVID-19 positive cases were as high as 118 inpatients.

We’ve all been watching the numbers, they go up and down constantly, but these are the highest numbers University Health Care System seen since July.

COVID-19 positive cases have been a roller coaster ride of numbers. Now, it’s reached it’s peak, and hospitals are strapping themselves in.

Vice President Community Services at University Health Care System, Laurie Ott, says, “it’s been a question of installing the negative airflow equipment, putting that in, taking it down when we didn’t need it, putting it back up.”

After a major dip in cases, University Health Care System transitioned almost all of there patients from their main campus to their Summerville Campus back in July.

“University Hospital Summerville has been a gamechanger for us, because we have been able to cohort patients at Summerville and we have the majority of our COVID positive patients at Summerville,” says Ott.

It was a smaller area, in hopes to flatten the curve. But University Health Care System’s Vice President of Community Services, Laurie Ott, says a bed is not a bed unless there is staff to provide care. These staff are more than just nurses and doctors but also observers to make sure the hospital is hitting their requirements.

“So, those are negative airflow rooms, those are anterooms for donning and doffing the personal protective equipment,” says Ott.

Now, they can add up to 51 more patients at the main hospital in addition to the Summerville wings staying open.

Laurie Ott/Vice President Community Services, University Health Care System: “We are prepared and we are capable of doing it.”

Half of the unit opened up this week. The other half is slowly opening up once everything is ready and installed.