University Health Care Foundation’s 20th Miracle Mile Walk is On, with a twist

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Big changes are coming to this year’s Miracle Mile Walk.

University Health Care Foundation announcing a twist this year to keep patients and the community safe.

For the 20th anniversary – they’ll do a one-day socially-distanced donation drop off instead of a 3 mile walk.

It’ll be Saturday, October 17th from 8 am until 11am at University Hospital’s Summerville campus.

The Miracle Mile Drive