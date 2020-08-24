University Health Care Foundation’s 20th Miracle Mile Walk is On, with a twist

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Big changes are coming to this year’s Miracle Mile Walk.
University Health Care Foundation announcing a twist this year to keep patients and the community safe.
For the 20th anniversary – they’ll do a one-day socially-distanced donation drop off instead of a 3 mile walk.
It’ll be Saturday, October 17th from 8 am until 11am at University Hospital’s Summerville campus.
The Miracle Mile Drive
- 8-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 at University Hospital Summerville, 2260 Wrightsboro Road
- The event will be broadcast live with survivor stories and information and education to help women diagnosed with breast cancer. NewsChannel 6 anchor Dee Griffin along with WGAC’s Mary Liz Nolan will serve as emcees again this year.
- Participants and teams can drop off their donations safely at our “donation drop off” drive-through and pick up T-shirts without leaving their cars.
- Limited quantities of Miracle Mile merchandise will be available for purchase.
- Raffle tickets will be on sale, and the drawing will be broadcast live. Prizes range from a Club Car golf car to pink sapphire jewelry from Windsor Jewelers.
- Survivors will be recognized and cheered for as they drive through the event. They will receive their free T-shirt and survivor button.
- Traffic will be directed around University Hospital Summerville, and social distancing measures, including mask requirements, will be in place throughout the event.