University Health Care Foundation’s 20th Miracle Mile Walk is On, with a twist

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Big changes are coming to this year’s Miracle Mile Walk.

University Health Care Foundation announcing a twist this year to keep patients and the community safe.

For the 20th anniversary – they’ll do a one-day socially-distanced donation drop off instead of a 3 mile walk.

It’ll be Saturday, October 17th from 8 am until 11am at University Hospital’s Summerville campus.

The Miracle Mile Drive

  • 8-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 at University Hospital Summerville, 2260 Wrightsboro Road
  • The event will be broadcast live with survivor stories and information and education to help women diagnosed with breast cancer. NewsChannel 6 anchor Dee Griffin along with WGAC’s Mary Liz Nolan will serve as emcees again this year.
  • Participants and teams can drop off their donations safely at our “donation drop off” drive-through and pick up T-shirts without leaving their cars.
  • Limited quantities of Miracle Mile merchandise will be available for purchase.
  • Raffle tickets will be on sale, and the drawing will be broadcast live. Prizes range from a Club Car golf car to pink sapphire jewelry from Windsor Jewelers.
  • Survivors will be recognized and cheered for as they drive through the event. They will receive their free T-shirt and survivor button.
  • Traffic will be directed around University Hospital Summerville, and social distancing measures, including mask requirements, will be in place throughout the event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories