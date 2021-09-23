University Health Care Foundation is holding its second Miracle Mile DRIVE!

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – As a safety precaution during this pandemic, University Hospital will hold another Miracle Mile Drive this year, instead of the ever-popular walk.

The Miracle Mile Walk supports University Hospital’s Randy W. Cooper, M.D., Center for Breast Health Services and the Women’s Wellness on Wheels mobile unit, which provide life-saving screenings to women in the community.

Details on the changes are below.

Miracle Mile Drive

Saturday, October 16, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

University Hospital Summerville • 2260 Wrightsboro Road

Drive-through Donation Drop-off & T-shirt pick up

Raffle Ticket Sales • 11 a.m. Live Raffle Drawing

Purchase Miracle Mile merchandise

Cheering section dedicated to survivors as they drive through the event

Survivors receive free t-shirt and survivor button

Miracle Mile Drive Car Decorating Contest! Decorate your car with paint, streamers, balloons, posters, flags and anything else you can think of – get creative!

Traffic will be directed around University Hospital Summerville (see route MAP here) and safety protocols will be in place throughout the event

Register now at themiraclemilewalk.org and start fundraising today!

There will be a Facebook Live event about the changes, Thursday, September, 23rd at 9:00 a.m.