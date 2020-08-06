United Way of Aiken County holds school supply drive

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Charitable organizations have had to find new ways to collect school supplies for students in need during the pandemic.

Thursday afternoon, the United Way of Aiken County partnered with Panera Bread to host a drive-through school supply collection.

Donors who had purchased supplies could drop them off without leaving their cars.

The supplies will be delivered directly to public schools, to help students in need.

“The children we try to help are the children that are getting free and reduced lunches at their school. In Aiken County, over sixty percent of our kids qualify for that. so there’s a lot of need in our community,” said Sharon Rodgers, President of the United Way of Aiken County.

This event replaces the United Way’s annual “Stuff the Bus” event.

If you want to donate supplies or money then click here for the United Way website.