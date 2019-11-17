Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta vandalized



AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta (UUCA) experienced an act of vandalism to their church. A diverse group of people walk through the doors of UUCA, every Sunday morning. It’s a place for everyone.

NewsChannel 6’s Reporter Ashley Flete spoke to Andy Reese, the President of the church. Reese says their acceptance is scary to some.

“We are a liberal, religious voice in this community and we are known for that. There are people that, that frightens,” says Reese.

Frighten enough to the point of vandalizing the church because of it’s beliefs and practices. In white Spray paint are the words “God will not be mocked.”

Rev Donald Cameron is the Minister at the UUCA. He shares his thoughts about such extent.

“I’m very encouraged about what I heard with this congregation. I think we will be fine and I also think that a lot of people express concern for the people who did this and not in a negative way,” says Rev Donald Cameron.

In the interview with the President of the church. One of the questions asked

“Is this the first time that something like this happens to you guys?

“It is. Members of this church were the founders of the first integrated kindergarten in Augusta. Back 50 years-ago and they use to meet here and we got death threats and bomb threats at that time,” responded Reese.

There are no details as to who could have done this but Rev Donald Cameron says he does know one important detail.

Do you guys have cameras?

“We do but we weren’t able to catch it because of the street light and the glare but it happened late at night,” says Rev Donald Cameron.



Rev. Cameron says he hopes the children will learn something from this experience.

“To be blindly judgmental is not a good thing. You should always reach out to your neighbor and try to find out where he or she are coming from and try to understand. What I’m advocating is the opposite of what our culture is engaged in,” mentions Rev. Cameron.

Which pushing the famous little saying of – “Don’t judge a book by it’s cover.”

“We are concerned for the person that did it. We would like to invite them to come here, not confessing but to come here and actually come to our services and see who we are,” says the Minister.

He says given the symbol of choice–those involved in this act do not have a clear understanding of what the Unitarian Universalist Church stands for.

“The anti-Jewish sign have really nothing to do with us. So why did they conflate those two things with us ?” questions Reese.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 will keep you updated on the latest as soon as more information is available.