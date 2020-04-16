Understanding different state burning laws under GA & SC shelter-in-place

The current shelter in place orders around the country have people finding things to do around their house. Many people are using the time to clear yard debris from their property.

It’s important to understand local burning laws, which are currently different in Georgia and South Carolina. Burning trash is illegal in both states year-round.

In Georgia, all outdoor burning of natural vegetative materials is considered open burning and requires a burn permit from the Georgia Forestry Commission. A statewide burn ban begins on May 1 and runs until September 30 . In Richmond County, you need to have the fire at least 100 feet away from any structure in addition to having a permit.

South Carolina has a statewide burn ban on all fires until further notice. The South Carolina Forestry Commission declared a State Forester’s Burning Ban for all counties, effective at 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.

“With the shelter in place, we had a lot of folks being at home and started burning their yard debris,” said Andy Johnson, a 14-year veteran Fire Management Officer with the S.C. Forestry Commission.

The ban covers everything from burning yard debris, to a backyard campfire.

“It’s very important for people to understand you can’t just go out and light a fire right now. We have burn bans in effect for a reason,” added Johnson.

Fines for violating the burn ban can start at almost $1,000. That total can go up by more than $600 if the fire spreads beyond your property.

Damage from a backyard debris fire in the Midland Valley fire. South Carolina is currently under a statewide burn ban.

Johnson notes that it’s not just the fire that poses a threat, but the smoke as well. “The smoke is generally more of a factor than the fire, in that it effects more people, more rapidly,” he says.

Smoke from a backyard fire poses a threat to those with respiratory issues, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the official release from SC Forestry Commission: Not only can smoke exacerbate the symptoms of those who have contracted the virus, but it also can trigger underlying respiratory issues in otherwise unaffected individuals, which could result in symptoms similar to those the COVID-19 virus is known to cause.

Johnson says he and his agency had to issue nearly 40 tickets during the first week of the ban in the Midland Valley area alone. He says many people received warnings, and SC law enforcement agencies are doing their best to let the public know all fires are illegal at the moment, in and out of city/town limits.

“So when people don’t follow the bans, it’s puts law enforcement officers with agencies like myself, out here having to interact with the public, sometimes 10-12 hours a day. It also increases our wildfire activity when the fires do escape because of the weather conditions we have right now,” Johnson added.

Johnson says there are other ways to get rid of yard debris under the burn ban.

“Right now the best thing to do is haul it off to a local recycle center, or take it to a landfill. You can stock it up and hopefully, here soon, we’ll be able to start burning again. But for right now, you’re going to have to dispose of it at a landfill,” said Johnson.