CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian leaders are predicting more gruesome discoveries in the days ahead after retreating Russian forces left behind crushed buildings and mounting civilian casualties.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the horrors of people killed at close range and left on streets were worse in another town north of Kyiv.

A car moves in a street past damaged houses in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Ukraine is telling residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country’s east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Monitors, controls and a screen in the background as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Cyprus’ parliamentarians via video link at ‘Filoxenia’ conference center in Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

10 year old Alesiy looks out of a bus at the city of Bashtanka, after she and her family escape from the Kherson district, Ukraine on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

From left to right, Oksana Gavrielutca 41, sits at the back of a bus with her children Oleg 18, Diana 17 and Vlad 5 after they flee from Snigiriovka village, in Mikolaiv district, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

71 year -old Ludmina Starodubets arrives at the city of Bashtanka, after fleeing from Pavlo-Marianovka village in Mikolaiv district, Ukraine, which was attacked by the Russian army two days ago, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Municipal workers remove the body of a man from a house in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city, giving fuel to Kyiv’s calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow’s offensive before it refocuses on the country’s east. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Vyacheslav, a Ukrainian soldier, puts a wedding ring on Anastasia’s finger during their wedding ceremony in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A man rides a bicycle past an apartment building damaged by shelling of Russian forces on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Serhiy, left, and Liumila collect unbroken belongings at their children’s apartments damaged by a Russian attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Ukraine is telling residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country’s east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A man riding a bicycle is seen from a window of an apartment building damaged by shelling of Russian forces on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A volunteer, right, distributes humanitarian aid in a yard of a school in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A man walks past an apartments building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Ukraine is telling residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country’s east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A man rides a motorbike past a house damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Ukraine is telling residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country’s east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

The head of Ukraine’s railways said a rocket strike on a train station in the country’s east on Friday killed more than 30 people and wounded over 100.

The station has been used to evacuate civilians as Russia concentrates its invasion in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the president of the European Union’s executive commission and the EU’s foreign policy chief went to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy.