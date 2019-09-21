UFOs the truth is Out There Somewhere…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richard Williams was at the landfill, getting rid of some trash, and that’s what he thinks of UFO’s at Area 51…

“I think it’s garbage, sure do,” said Richard.

Freddie Cain was also getting rid of some stuff at the landfill, he’s on the fence about UFOs…

“I’m kind of a little bit of both, you know, it’s hard to believe because there’s so much up in the sky,” said Freddie.

Stories of Area 51 and UFOs go back decades.

And hundreds of thousands said they wanted to raid Area 51 to look for little green men, but not Richard.

“I don’t believe it’s there. Ain’t going to waste my gas going to see,” he said.

So where would you find true believers in Augusta? We do not have a super secret base housing aliens…but we do have area 5151.

“Have you ever seen strange lights in the sky?”

“No,” said Sarah Knowles.

“Have you ever been to area 5151?“

“No,” she said with a giggle.

“I could show you,”

Sarah just laughed.

Augusta Commissioners are not from outer space but sometimes they are un-unified fighting objects…

‘’What do you think is more likely, UFO’s or Augusta Commissioners getting along?’’

“It’s neck and neck I think,’’ said B.J. Evans with a laugh.

“What is more likely UFO’s or Augusta Commissioners getting along?’’

“UFO’s,” said Sarah.

“Augusta Commissioners getting along,” said Freddie.

“Really?”

“Someday it will happen. Sometime soon hopefully,” he said.

“Someday you’re going to get picked up by a UFO,”

“Right,” said Freddie.

So E.T., call your commissioner out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.