U.S. Marshals search for escape prisoner

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – U.S. Marshals are on the search for a prisoner that escaped from Jefferson County Jail.

On March 9, 2021, Jonah Schafner, age 33 escaped from custody for being recently sentenced to 108 months of incarceration for federal firearms violations.

Jonah’s criminal history includes charges of fraud, burglary, assault, and firearms offenses. He is a fugitive and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading directly to Schafner’s arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals’ office in Augusta at 912-414- 3360 or the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.