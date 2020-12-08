U.S. Marshal-involved Shooting Under Investigation in Millen

MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – State and local law enforcement agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Jenkins County involving a U.S. Marshal.

According to Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office, one person is being airlifted to an Augusta-area hospital following the shooting in the Foggy Field neighborhood of Millen near the corner of Williams Avenue and Herndon Street.

The G.B.I. is investigating.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.