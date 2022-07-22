Get ready for a nice summertime weekend! Yes, it will be hot and humid with a daily chance of late day storms, however it’s a fairly typical July forecast for us.

High pressure to our North and the Bermuda High off to our east will dominate the forecast over the next few days. We could see hotter temperatures by the middle of next week, with upper 90s possible.

Here’s your Vipir 6 forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 73

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered late day thunderstorms. High: 94 Rain chance: 30%

Sunday: : Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated late day thunderstorms. High: 96 Rain chance: 20%

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated late day thunderstorms. High: 96 Rain chance: 20%