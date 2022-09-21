SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28

According to authorities, officers responded to Parker’s on E. Victory Drive, and that is where they say they discovered Bright outside of the store suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that Bright was transported to Memorial Medical, and he later died as a result of his injuries.

According to the SPD, one suspect, Chrishon Justina Gilmore, 19, was booked into the Chatham County jail on August 28th on charges of murder and armed robbery.

Authorities say they are still looking for the other two suspects, Dixon and Wilkerson, who are wanted on charges of felony murder and armed robbery, and investigators state that they are both known to frequent Sardis, Waynesboro, and Augusta.

If anyone has any information in regards to the location of these suspects, please call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Authorities say that tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal, and tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.