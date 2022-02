BURKE COUNTY, Georgia – Two suspects are wanted for multiple burglaries in Burke County that may be related.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they need help identifying these two suspects in multiple burglaries in the Keysville area.

If anyone has any information that may help in the investigation, please call the Burke County Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133.

To leave leave a tip, you can text (762) 221-0184.