RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta.

Authorities say on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:52 p.m. Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2100 block of Vandivere Road in reference to two gunshot wound victims, both non-life-threatening.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Investigators are now on scene and there is no additional information available at this time.