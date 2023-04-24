UPDATE, 4:58 P.M. – All lanes are now back open according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division is currently on the scene of an accident with injuries on Deans Bridge Road and Richmond Hill Road.

Authorities say this accident has caused for two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes on Deans Bridge Road are blocked along with access to Deans Bridge Road from Richmond Hill Road with the exception of the right turn lane.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, two people are injured and have been transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

All traffic is being advised to take alternate routes and to avoid the area if possible.

An investigation is currently underway.