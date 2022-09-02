BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are behind bars after a narcotics search at a residence in Burke County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of Edwards Road in Keysville, Georgia on Friday, September 2nd at around 7 A.M.

Authorities say the warrant was issued due to the illegal sales of narcotics from the residence.

According to investigators, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, which were bagged for sales, were found during the search, along with a large amount of U.S. currency.

Authorities say Shelia Jackson, 59, was taken into custody, and David J. Herndon, 17, and a 15 year-old juvenile, were found with a stolen .40 caliber semi-automatic firearm and .45 caliber semi-automatic firearm, respectively.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a narcotics search warrant was executed at this same residence back in July 2002, where James Abraham Robinson, 66, was arrested for the illegal sales of narcotics, where drugs and guns were found during that search.

Authorities say that Robinson, who has been detained at the Burke County Detention Center since his arrest in July, is the boyfriend of Shelia Jackson.

Jackson and Hernon were both transported to the Burke County Detention Center while the juvenile was released to a family member, according to law enforcement officers.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson has been charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; Herndon has been charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Firearm; and the juvenile was charged with Possession of A Firearm.