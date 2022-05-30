SANDERSVILLE, GA (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at Larry Mitchell Ball Park.

It happened Sunday evening at Larry Mitchell Ball Park on Suburban Drive. Investigators say two people were injured and were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been called in to investigate. No information on a suspect has been released.

Investigators is urging anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911 or contact the GBI at 478-374-6988.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.