SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder of Zonnie Cyrus.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Earl Valentine has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Montavis Barnes has been charged with Accessory to Murder after the fact.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Zonnie Cyrus was found dead on November 19th on Hi-land Farm Road in the Monetta area of Saluda County.

According to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office, Cyrus’ cause of death was ruled a homicide caused by numerous gunshot wounds.

After the announcement of the arrests, Sheriff Josh Price commented, “This is not going to bring back Mr. Cyrus, but I hope this brings some relief to the Cyrus family that those responsible for the death of Zonnie Cyrus will be brought to justice.”